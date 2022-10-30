Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The warming trend continues today with temps climbing above normal for this time of year. Will the warm up continue for Saturday and Sunday? Will rain stay away? Find out in our weekend forecast.
Temperatures right where they should be for late October today. Warming up for Friday. Find out how much temps will rise and when our next chance of rain is in our updated forecast.
Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degree…
Racine's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Racine folks should see highs in…
Racine's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach…
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
This evening in Racine: Overcast. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy da…
For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday's forecast…
For the drive home in Racine: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's ar…