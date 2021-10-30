 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Racine, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

