Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2022 in Racine, WI

Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 11:33 PM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.