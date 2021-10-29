Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 72% chance of rain. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Racine, WI
