Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Racine, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.