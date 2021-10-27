 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Racine, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News