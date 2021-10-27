Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Racine: A few clouds. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The foreca…
Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls fo…
Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless da…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Racine temperatures will reach…
For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance …
Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. The area…