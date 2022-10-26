Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 8:21 PM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Racine, WI
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.