 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Racine, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News