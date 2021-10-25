Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Racine, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
This evening in Racine: A few clouds. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The foreca…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless da…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Racine temperatures will reach…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, R…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. I…
For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance …
Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. The area…