Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Racine, WI

Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.