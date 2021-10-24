Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Racine, WI
