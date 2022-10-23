Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only will today be remarkably cold and windy, we'll be dealing with a rain/snow mix as well. Track the rain and snow and see how cold it will get Monday night in our updated forecast.
It's back to above normal temperatures today! Gusty winds will return as well and they'll be sticking around in the days ahead. Will rain make a comeback? Find out in our weekend forecast.
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will…
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorr…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degr…
Racine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pl…
For the drive home in Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rac…
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.
This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy. Gusty winds early. Low 34F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Racine residents s…