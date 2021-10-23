 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Racine, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

