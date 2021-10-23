Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. W…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Racine temperatures will reach…
For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, R…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. I…
Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. The area…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for …