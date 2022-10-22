Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2022 in Racine, WI

Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 9:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.