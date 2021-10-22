 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

