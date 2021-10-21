 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

