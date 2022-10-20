Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Racine, WI

Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.