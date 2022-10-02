Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 10:00 PM CDT until SUN 3:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to another cold front, temps will be well below normal both today and tonight. A few showers Tuesday night as well. Find out who has the best chance and what's in store for Wednesday here.
It's back to normal temperatures today in southern Wisconsin. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.
Another morning with patchy frost, but Thursday afternoon will be warmer than Wednesday afternoon. The increase in temperature will continue on Friday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out here.
Cold start Wednesday with frost in spots. Temperatures will stay below normal this afternoon. How cold will Wednesday night be? Find out in our latest forecast.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect clear …
Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degree…
This evening in Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s tomorro…
This evening in Racine: Clear. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. It looks …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees toda…