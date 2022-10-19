Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Racine, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 7:00 AM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

