Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. W…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 de…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Today's condi…
Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 de…
This evening in Racine: Mostly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine are…