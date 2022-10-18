Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Racine, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until WED 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.