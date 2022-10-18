The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until WED 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only will today be remarkably cold and windy, we'll be dealing with a rain/snow mix as well. Track the rain and snow and see how cold it will get Monday night in our updated forecast.
Friday won't be colder than Thursday, but it won't be any warmer with a weak cold front bringing scattered showers back to the area. Another cold front on Sunday! Here's your full weekend forecast.
Temperatures will be well below normal Thursday and the wind will make it feel even cooler. Showers will still be around today and again for Friday. Track the temps and rain in our updated forecast.
With two cold fronts working over the area Wednesday and Wednesday night, expect more rain, wind, and falling temperatures. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get in our latest forecast.
Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Perio…
Rain just in southern Wisconsin during the day Tuesday, but everyone will see rain tonight as a cold front works over. A few storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
For the drive home in Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rac…
This evening in Racine: A few clouds. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Racine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorr…
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…