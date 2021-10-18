Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
For the drive home in Racine: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low ar…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 21…
Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. W…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 de…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We …
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.