Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Racine, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

