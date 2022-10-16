Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Racine, WI
