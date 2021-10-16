 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Racine, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News