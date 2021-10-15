 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Racine, WI

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

