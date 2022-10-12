Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Racine, WI

Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.