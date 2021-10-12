Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today…
For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 m…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. …
Racine will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. How li…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The first …
For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance…
For the drive home in Racine: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and va…
For the drive home in Racine: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low ar…
For the drive home in Racine: A shower or two possible early with partly cloudy skies later at night. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…