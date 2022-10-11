Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2022 in Racine, WI
