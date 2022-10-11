 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2022 in Racine, WI

Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News