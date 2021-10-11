 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

