Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Racine, WI

Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.