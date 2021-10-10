 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

