Racine will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. …
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The first …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The Racine area should se…
For the drive home in Racine: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and va…
For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance…
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the fore…
For the drive home in Racine: A shower or two possible early with partly cloudy skies later at night. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…
Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. …
This evening in Racine: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Ra…