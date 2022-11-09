Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Racine, WI

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.