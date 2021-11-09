Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.