 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Racine, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News