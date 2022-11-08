Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Racine, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 3:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.