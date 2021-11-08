Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Racin…
Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. …
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
Racine's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. T…
Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. T…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Mostly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorr…
Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. W…
- Updated
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We will …