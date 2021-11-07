Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2021 in Racine, WI
