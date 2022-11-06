Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Racine, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 4:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.