Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 28 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Racine, WI
