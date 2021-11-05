Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Racine, WI
