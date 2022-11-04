Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Racine, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

