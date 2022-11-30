It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in Racine, WI
