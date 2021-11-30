Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.