Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2022 in Racine, WI

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.