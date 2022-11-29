Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Racine, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.