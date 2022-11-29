Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Racine, WI
