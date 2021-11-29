The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
For the drive home in Racine: Mainly clear. Low 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Friday, with temperatures in th…
Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Racine coul…
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. I…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. …
For the drive home in Racine: Mainly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it w…
This evening's outlook for Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine tomo…
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Mainly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Racine people should be prepared for tempera…