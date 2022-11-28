The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in Racine, WI
