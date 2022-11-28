Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in Racine, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

