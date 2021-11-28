Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Racine, WI
