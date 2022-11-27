Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Racine, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 9:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.