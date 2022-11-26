Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Racine, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 10:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

